Saku Koivu remains the first and only Habs player to win the award.

The Montreal Canadiens have selected left winger Jonathan Drouin as their nomination for the 2020-21 King Clancy Memorial Trophy. The award recognizes players who are strong leaders both “on and off the ice.”

The winner receives $25,000 to donate to a charity or social cause of their choice. Saku Koivu is the first and so far only Canadiens player to win the award, in the 2006–’07 season. The centre started the Saku Koivu Foundation, which helped raise money to support cancer treatment across Montreal.

Jonathan Drouin is currently on a leave of absence from the team. The Canadiens placed him on “long-term injured reserve.” It has been speculated that his time off is in relation to mental health struggles.

READ: Drouin situation reveals toxic element in Montreal Canadiens fanbase

Drouin was selected as the third overall pick in the 2013 NHL Draft by the Tampa Bay Lightning. He was traded to the Montreal Canadiens in June 2017. The Lightning received Mikhail Sergachev and a conditional 2018 second-round pick from the Habs in exchange for the 2012–13 CHL Player of the Year.

Other notable nominees include Sidney Crosby (Pittsburgh Penguins), Sorel-Tracy native Marc-André Fleury (Las Vegas Golden Knights) and former Montreal Canadiens all-star P.K. Subban (New Jersey Devils). The award is usually handed out in June, at the end of the season, but will be later this year because of schedule changes brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic.

For the latest news updates, please visit the News section.