Massé: “When Legault spits on refugees, he does not defend Quebec values”

Quebec Premier François Legault has drawn widespread criticism for comments he made regarding refugees and the acceptance of immigrants in the province based on factors other than economic ones. Legault said that Quebec would have difficulty finding “good people” if they are forced to accept refugees or reunified families every time “economic immigrants” were accepted in Quebec.

Some of the harshest criticism came from opposition parties in the National Assembly, including Québec Solidaire, whose leader Manon Massé expressed her views on Twitter:

“François Legault would have been fine with the refugees who risked their lives in CHSLDs during the pandemic. Not me. The people who find refuge here give us back a hundredfold, they are the proof.”

François Legault se serait bien passé des réfugiés qui ont risqué leur vie en CHSLD durant la pandémie. Pas moi.



Les gens qui trouvent refuge ici nous le rendent au centuple, ils en sont la preuve. pic.twitter.com/a1IwnYzWeL — Manon Massé (@ManonMasse_Qs) May 3, 2021

In addition to mentioning frontline healthcare workers, many of whom are immigrants, Massé said that Legault’s views on immigration do not uphold Quebec values.



“When the PM spits on refugees, he does not defend Quebec values. He spits on the long and proud tradition of a welcoming Quebec.”

