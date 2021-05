Melody Ndongo Lumisa was last seen on May 10.

Police asking for public’s help to find missing 16-year-old Longueuil girl

Longueuil police are looking for Melody Ndongo Lumisa, a 16-year-old girl who went missing on Monday, May 10. She was last seen at her home in the St-Hubert borough at 7 p.m. that night. Lumisa is Black, 5’2″, weighs 132 pounds, has brown hair and brown eyes. She was wearing kaki pants, a pink shirt and blue and white Mikes. She speaks French

DISPARITION

Le Service de police de l’agglomération de Longueuil (SPAL) recherche Melody Ndongo Lumisa, âgée de 16 ans. Détails ici : https://t.co/sUN3oVWmlc pic.twitter.com/eidnTbCWiY — Police de Longueuil (@PoliceSPAL) May 12, 2021 Longueuil police asking for public’s help to find 16-year-old Melody Ndongo Lumisa

Longueuil police are asking anyone who sees or has seen Lumisa to call 911.

For the latest news updates, please visit the News section.