An exclusive advance stream of the band’s eighth album, out May 7.

LISTEN: Sentients, the new album by Montreal punk duo Crabe

Montreal “present-punk” duo Crabe, aka Gabriel Lapierre and Martin Poulin-Légaré, are dropping their eighth album Sentients on Friday, May 7.

Local label Pantoum Records is releasing the album, which features the band’s signature addictive hooks, repetitive guitar lines and mind-bending switches, but with raucous acoustic drums replaced by an electronic V-Drum from the early 2000s. Sentients also features a number of guest appearances by friends of the band, such as Hubert Lenoir, Dan Mongrain (Voïvod), Vincent Peake (Grimskunk), Mathieu A Seulement (Technical Kidman), Laurence-Anne, Yuki BT (IDALG, Jesuslesfilles) and Étienne Dupré (Klô Pelgag, Duu).

Listen to Sentients here:

Sentients by Crabe

For more about Crabe, please visit their Bandcamp page.

For more Montreal music coverage, please visit the Music section.