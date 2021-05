The legendary Toronto comedy crew is producing eight episodes for Amazon.

Kids in the Hall have started filming a new series

The Kids in the Hall comedy crew announced this afternoon that filming has begun on their new Amazon Original series, produced by Saturday Night Live‘s Lorne Michaels.

As announced by Amazon in March 2020, and immediately paused due to the pandemic, the new series will feature eight episodes.

The forthcoming Kids in the Hall series for Amazon will feature all five members of the original cast: Dave Foley, Kevin McDonald, Bruce McCulloch, Mark McKinney and Scott Thompson.

The theme song by Shadowy Men on a Shadowy Planet

Amazon Prime will also acquire the original Kids in the Hall sketch comedy series, which was also produced by Lorne Michaels and aired on CBC, HBO and CBS from 1988 to 1994.

A classic Kids in the Hall sketch

