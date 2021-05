The project’s first single, “Everything Different,” will be released this Friday.

In his first-ever Instagram Live this week, Los Angeles Clippers player Kawhi Leonard divulged some exciting news. “The Klaw” is teaming up with rappers NBA Youngboy and Rod Wave for a new hip hop project titled Culture Jam.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Culture Jam (@culturejam) Kawhi Leonard will help curate the forthcoming Culture Jam hip hop album

“Culture Jam project is just merging hip hop and basketball together,” explained Leonard on his Instagram Live.

Fans can currently pre-save the project’s first single “Everything Different” on streaming services. The single and its accompanying music video will be available this Friday, May 7. Leonard previewed a snippet of the track on Instagram as well.

Part of the proceeds from Culture Jam will be donated to the Mamba and Mambacita Foundation, which was founded by the late Kobe Bryant. Leonard follows in the footsteps of LeBron James, who will release the Space Jam: A New Legacy soundtrack along with a potential compilation album of his own later this year.

Kawhi Leonard and the Los Angeles Clippers recently clinched a Western Conference playoff spot. Last night, the Clippers defeated Leonard’s former team, the Toronto Raptors, in a 105–100 victory. The team will face off against the rival Los Angeles Lakers on Thursday night at 10 p.m. EST.

