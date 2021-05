In a press conference today, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau commented on anti-lockdown protests that are occurring in different parts of the country. Though he didn’t name specific events or cities, he referred to a protest that disrupted vaccination appointments, as the Olympic Stadium protest in Montreal did on Saturday.

“Some people are still choosing to join large gatherings or even go out of their way to protest public health measures and disrupt vaccine appointments.

“But here’s the thing. The reason that so many Canadians are following public health measures isn’t just because they want things to get back to normal. It’s because they care about their neighbours and about our frontline workers. It’s because they know people who are vulnerable, people who could die if this virus keeps spreading.

“These protests are supposed to be about getting back to normal, but by spreading the virus, they do just the opposite and prolong lockdowns.

“So follow public health advice. Don’t do it for me or for any politician, do it for someone in your life that you care about. Do it because you respect your fellow Canadians. To the millions of people who are already doing this and are stepping up to look out for those around you, thank you. As you do your part, know that we have your back.”

—Justin Trudeau