Should Canada send its athletes to the Olympics in Tokyo this summer?

A recent study by Leger Marketing has analyzed the reaction that Canadians and Americans have to the 2021 Summer Olympics in Tokyo. According to the results, just 35% of people in Canada believe it is safe for Canadian athletes to compete in Tokyo, while 46% believe the conditions are not safe enough. Conversely, a much larger percent of Americans believe the conditions for the 2021 Olympics are safe, at 51%; just 22% are not satisfied with the current precautions.

The study also found that 61% of Canadians and 58% of Americans believe that all the athletes and teams taking part in the Tokyo 2021 Summer Olympics should receive priority for a COVID-19 vaccine.

Japan is expected to extend the current state of emergency from May 31 to June 13 or June 20. The country was recently added to the “do not travel” list in the U.S. due to a surge of COVID-19 infections during its third wave.

