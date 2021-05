During a press conference earlier today, NDP leader Jagmeet Singh spoke about the residential school genocide and the actions that the Liberal government should take, and had to pause for nearly a minute before answering the last question. Singh became emotional, requiring him to pause for 50 seconds, after being asked what he wanted to say to residential school survivors, their families and others affected by the historical atrocity.

“I’m sorry,” Singh replied, after regaining his composure. “We’re going to fight for justice for you.”

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh became very emotional when asked what his message is to the families who lost loved ones at residential schools.



Read more about the NDP's call for an emergency debate: https://t.co/zEBaVx8JGf pic.twitter.com/aXX4nY30hW — CTV News (@CTVNews) May 31, 2021 Jagmeet Singh had a 50-second pause after a question about residential school victims

Singh’s overall message to Justin Trudeau was quite clear: “The federal government does not get to just make a symbolic gesture here.”

“Justin Trudeau does not get to just say, ‘I’m sorry about what happened.’ He has the power to do more, and that’s what today should be about. In memory of the losses, there need to be actions taken. Stop taking the kids to court, stop taking survivors to court. We could partner with other Indigenous communities to provide funding for a full investigation, for closure. To know what happened to their kids. To make sure that the truth and reconciliation recommendations, the calls to action, are implemented.” —Jagmeet Singh

