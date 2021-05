In a press conference on Tuesday, NDP party leader Jagmeet Singh was asked to follow up on statements he’d made on Monday regarding the connection between anti-mask/anti-lockdown protesters and Canadian right-wing groups. Bloc Québécois leader Yves-François Blanchet responded to Singh’s earlier statement by denying that there’s any connection between the two, and accusing Singh of making the correlation for political gain. In light of this, Singh was asked whether other Canadian leaders should be calling these groups out, too.

“It’s just a fact, really. If you look at the type of people who are trying to take advantage of people‘s frustration, it is clear that the extreme right groups are involved in that. Extreme right-wing groups are often ignored as a threat. They’ve shown again and again that extreme right-wing groups are the real threat to Canadian security. They are radicalizing people to go out and commit acts of violence. Some of the worst recent attacks in Canadian history have been because people were radicalized by extreme right-wing groups. It is a real and urgent threat to our security and our safety and that’s why it’s important to us to point out.” —Jagmeet Singh

View the two questions on the subject in the video below, at the 12-minute and 17-minute marks:

Jagmeet Singh: “Extreme right-wing groups are the real threat to Canadian security”

For the latest news updates, please visit the News section.