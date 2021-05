Montreal-raised MMA fighter Georges St-Pierre has been in retirement since November 2017. His last fight was a win against Michael Bisping at Madison Square Garden, where he became the UFC Middleweight Champion.

GSP officially announced his retirement in 2019. Since then, rumours have swirled about him returning to the octagon in the future. Two fights have been talked about: a UFC match against Khabib Nurmagomedov and a boxing match against Oscar de la Hoya. Nurmagomedov’s manager, Ali Abdelaziz, explained the former proposition in a recent interview on Mike Tyson’s podcast:

“Two weeks ago…[UFC President] Dana White called me. He said, ‘Georges St-Pierre, he said he’ll fight Khabib in a non-title fight at 165 pounds.’ In a way, we’ve been waiting for Georges. I like Georges. He’s my friend. I like Georges. We’ve been waiting for Georges for four or five years. Now, [Georges] said, ‘Hey, Khabib is retired. I’m retired. What about coming back and fighting Khabib now,?” Abdelaziz explained of his retired client.

The De La Hoya fight was reportedly shot down by UFC President Dana White. Due to a frozen contract, White has the right to veto foreseeable GSP fights.

Fights can sometimes take years to organize. Negotiations for the 2015 Floyd Mayweather Jr. vs. Manny Pacquiao 2015 boxing match reportedly began in 2009. Only time will tell if Georges St-Pierre will return to the world of fighting.

