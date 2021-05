Restaurants are back! Well, sort of. Following the Quebec government’s announcement that restrictions would begin to gradually ease across the province over the course of the summer, Montreal restaurants (equipped with a terrasse) are reopening for outdoor dining, at limited capacity, as of this Friday, May 28.

Here’s where it gets a bit complicated. There are specific and frankly confusing guidelines as to who can dine with whom. These are possible dining configurations according to the newly issued public health guidelines: A maximum of two adults from different households can dine together. Two adults from different households and two “minor” children may dine together. And lastly, all members of the same household may dine together. Reservations will also be a must, both for contact tracing purposes and because there will be very few seats (in some cases less than 10). It’s a bit messy but it’s safe to say that you’ll mostly be dining at tables for two for the time being — so pick your dinner dates accordingly.

The next thing to consider is where you can actually go to eat. It’s a pretty safe bet that anywhere that had a terrasse before the pandemic probably still has one and you can expect that they will open on Friday or the week following. There are, however, a ton of newly constructed terrasses, which means a ton of new options to consider — which is good because, as I said before, seats are few and reservations may be hard to come by.

Below is a list of Montreal restaurants that have confirmed they will be reopening on Friday, May 28:

Nora Gray Elena Marcus Marconi Thammada Pichai La Prunelle Bar Verdun Beach La Buvette Chez Simone Ile Flottante Pigor Darna Cantine Alma Bar George Maison Boulud Restaurant Basterd Lord William Pub Burgundy Lion Bishop and Bagg Salle Climatisée Damas La Canting Candide RestoBar Le Pickup Hélicoptère (Table Service as of June 3)

The announcement that restaurants would be allowed to reopen came with little more than two weeks’ notice leaving many restaurants scrambling to hire back staff and prepare their restaurants to accommodate guests. A number of restaurants (including some of the city’s best) will open gradually over the course of the following week, when indoor dining will be possible as long as Montreal shifts from red- to orange-zone status (as “most” regions of Quebec are projected to do on May 31).

Here’s a list of a few other Montreal restaurants that will be reopening on or during the week of May 31:

Bouillon Bilk (May 31) Restaurant Mélisse (June 1) Maison Publique (June 1) Joe Beef (June 1) Liverpool House (June 1) Vin Papillon (June 1) Beba (June 1) Manitoba (June 2) Plein Sud (June 2) Tuck Shop (June 2) Arthur’s (June 2)

As a point of precaution, it should be noted that all of these dates are tentative. As the last 14 months have proven time and time again, what is true today may not be tomorrow and who the hell knows what Friday will bring. Assuming all goes well, we will at the very least be well on our way to a summer full of alfresco restaurant dining! ■

