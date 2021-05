Health Canada is holding a briefing at 10 a.m. this morning to announce that the COVID-19 vaccine by Pfizer / BioNTech is being authorized for use for kids aged 12 to 15, according to CTV.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration in the U.S. is expected to do the same in the coming days.

This is a developing story that will be updated.

All the information about vaccinations in Montreal can be found here. For more on COVID-19 in Quebec, please visit the Santé Québec website.

