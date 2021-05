The Montreal Canadiens took Game 5 in a nail-biter overtime victory tonight.

After tonight’s nail-biter Game 5 4-3 victory against the Toronto Maple Leafs, the Montreal Canadiens are set to play Game 6 at the Bell Centre Saturday night. Premier Legault was quick to tweet following the overtime goal that the next game would be played in front of an audience of 2,500, for the first time since March 2020.

Et de 2! #CH

Prochain match à Montréal devant 2 500 spectateurs! — François Legault (@francoislegault) May 28, 2021 Habs to play Bell Centre Saturday night in front of 2,500 spectators

Nick Suzuki scored the game-winning goal, with a beautiful assist from Cole Caufield. Corey Perry also made history tonight with his 100th career playoff point.

