The activist and former athlete is representing his own political party, Mouvement Montreal.

Former Montreal Alouettes cornerback Balarama Holness has announced his candidacy for the forthcoming 2021 Montreal municipal election. Holness first shared the news via a statement on Twitter, followed by a press conference outside City Hall.

A fresh vision to energize Montreal: I’m officially running for Mayor of our city!



My team and I have decided to launch @Mouvement_MTL, a political party that prioritizes your needs, supports your aspirations, and empowers your voice. #mvmtMTL #CityUnited #polMTL pic.twitter.com/xVdMilmAmX — Balarama Holness (@BalaramaHolness) May 20, 2021 Balarama Holness is running for Mayor of Montreal

Balarama Holness will be running through his own independently founded party, Mouvement Montréal. Holness was previously a part of Projet Montréal, and ran for office in Montreal-Nord. He lost to Christine Black of Ensemble Montreal. Holness promises to “seize this crucial moment to relaunch Montreal’s economy and build a vibrant post-COVID city where jobs, housing and public transportation are accessible to all.”

In recent years, Holness has been advocating against systemic racism in Montreal. He is the founder of Montreal in Action, whose mandate is to “encourage Montrealers to take responsibility and to take action on key issues surrounding racism, diversity, equity and inclusion in our community.”

The team behind Montreal in Action, which was founded by the former Alouettes player in 2017.

Holness played in the CFL from 2008–2011, with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers and Montreal Alouettes. He won a Grey Cup Championship with Montreal in 2010.

