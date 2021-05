The Fantasia International Film Festival is turning 25. After an all-virtual 2020 edition, the Montreal genre film festival is returning in person for this year’s milestone edition, running from Aug. 5–25.

Fantasia has announced the first wave of programming for their 2021 edition, featuring over 20 titles including 7 world premieres.

Among the premiere highlights are the Matthew Gray Gubler comedy King Knight, supernatural period drama The Last Thing That Mary Saw and Quebec zombie flick Brain Freeze. The latter film will star local legend Roy Dupuis. Dupuis is perhaps best known by anglos for his role as Michael Samuelle in the series La Femme Nikita, and for playing hockey legend Maurice Richard in the 2005 biopic The Rocket.

Matthew Gray Gubler plays Thorn in the forthcoming comedy King Knight.

The festival is beloved by film buffs and industry figures alike. “Fantasia is the most important and prestigious genre film festival on this continent,” once gushed Pulp Fiction director Quentin Tarantino. Guardians of the Galaxy visionary James Gunn has called Fantasia, “One of my very favourite film festivals in the world.”

