Johnny Bravo was one of the most beloved cartoons of the 1990s and 2000s. The series focused on an Elvis Presley-esque macho man living with his mother, who struggles to get women. The Hanna-Barbera production aired on Cartoon Network for four seasons, between July 14, 1997 until August 27, 2004.

In 2002, there were talks bubbling of a Johnny Bravo movie. Fresh off the heels of the successful The Powerpuff Girls: The Movie, Cartoon Network wanted to continue showcasing their characters in silver screen scenarios.

As Variety reported, Warner Bros. secured the rights to the film and hoped to have none other than Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson star as the hairbrained hunk. This would have been Johnson’s first major film role, other than The Scorpion King.

An artist’s interpretation of what could have been.

“When the Rock mentioned to [producer] Neal [Moritz] and myself he was a big fan of Johnny Bravo and thought it was a great idea for a movie, we thought it was a natural fit and potentially a great role for him to play, so we went aggressively after the property,” detailed would-be Bravo movie producer Marty Adelstein.

Of course, the movie never ended up getting made. The Johnny Bravo series remains a comedy classic among cartoon fans. As for “The Rock,” the wrestler and actor stepped away from the spotlight and was never heard from again…or something along those lines…

