Quebec Health Minister Christian Dubé has just announced that there will be a drive-through vaccination centre opening at the Montreal Trudeau International Airport on May 17. This will be the first drive-through vaccination centre to open in Quebec, and at full capacity, will be able to vaccinate up to 4,000 people per day, from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

“Innovative. This is the word that comes to mind to describe the first drive-through vaccination centre in Quebec, located at the Montreal airport, that I visited this morning. At full power, up to 4,000 people per day will be vaccinated there. It will gradually open its doors in mid-May.” —Christian Dubé

Innovant. C’est le mot qui me vient en tête pour décrire le premier centre de vaccination à l’auto du Québec, situé à l’aéroport de Mtl, que j’ai visité ce matin.



À pleine puissance, on y vaccinera jusqu’à 4000 personnes/jour. Il ouvrira graduellement ses portes à la mi-mai. pic.twitter.com/ddYld3zRR3 — Christian Dubé (@cdube_sante) May 4, 2021 Drive-through vaccination centre opening May 17 at Montreal Trudeau International Airport

To make a vaccination appointment in Quebec, please click here. All the information about vaccinations in Montreal can be found here. For more on COVID-19 in Quebec, please visit the Santé Québec website.

