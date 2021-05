Garbage Pail Kids was a staple of the 1980s. The gross-out trading cards were inspired by the then-popular Cabbage Patch Kids dolls.

Garbage Pail Kids were so successful that they spawned multiple adaptions: A live-action film and an animated television series. The latter will soon make its return.

The television adaption of the trading cards received its fair share of controversy.

HBO Max has hired Danny McBride, David Gordon Green and Josh Bycel to co-create and write a new Garbage Pail Kids animated series for the streaming service. The series has been described as “family friendly,” like the original. Despite the labeling, the original series received grievances from both the Action for Children’s Television and the National Coalition on Television Violence.

Danny McBride is no stranger to the world of horror. He previously co-wrote 2018’s Halloween alongside David Gordon Green. The pair are re-teaming for two sequels: Halloween Kills and Halloween Ends. The films will be released in 2021 and 2022, respectively.

There is no word on whether or not the series will be traditionally animated like its predecessor. No voice cast has been announced either but don’t be surprised if Danny McBride pops up on the list.

For more film and TV coverage, please visit the Film & TV section.