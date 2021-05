The late night host will soon take his talents to a different kind of show on HBO Max.

Since 2010, Conan O’Brien has been bringing the laughs to TBS with Conan. The late night talk show began in an hour-long format before switching to 30-minute episodes in 2019.

All good things must come to an end. Last year, it was announced that Conan would be ending its run in 2021. Now, a date for the show’s final episode has been revealed. TBS will air the last episode of the talk show on June 24. Conan will make a one-time return to its hour-long format for this special evening.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by CONAN (@teamcoco) The final episode of Conan on TBS is airing on June 24

Conan O’Brien will soon be taking his talents to HBO Max, where he will host his very own variety show. WarnerMedia is the parent company for both HBO Max and TBS. O’Brien previously hosted Late Night from 1993 to 2009, and very briefly, The Tonight Show, both on NBC.

“In 1993, Johnny Carson gave me the best advice of my career: ‘As soon as possible, get to a streaming platform,'” O’Brien joked about his forthcoming venture. “I’m thrilled that I get to continue doing whatever the hell it is I do on HBO Max, and I look forward to a free subscription.”

