“It’s up to each and every one of us to make sure everyone can live freely and openly, regardless of who they love or how they identify.”

Trans Pride flag (right) outside Montreal City Hall on the International Day Against Homophobia, Transphobia and Biphobia, May 17, 2020

Today, May 17, is International Day Against Homophobia, Transphobia and Biphobia. The annual observance, which has been marked since 2005 — now in over 130 countries around the world — raises awareness about LGBTQ2 rights and rights violations.

Canadian leaders and politicians have taken the opportunity to share positive messages of solidarity with the LGBTQ2 community, including Prime Minister Justin Trudeau:

Homophobia, transphobia, and biphobia have no place in our country. That’s true today, on #IDAHOTB, and every day – and it’s up to each and every one of us to make sure everyone can live freely and openly, regardless of who they love or how they identify. https://t.co/dZsuXAVALH pic.twitter.com/RHn2AgkXJ3 — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) May 17, 2021 Prime Minister Justin Trudeau shares message of solidarity with LGBTQ2 community

Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante also commented on International Day Against Homophobia, Transphobia and Biphobia:

“On this May 17, International Day Against Homophobia, Transphobia and Biphobia, I send all my support to the LGBTQIA2 + community. Let’s celebrate together sexual and gender diversity, which enriches our society. There is no room for intolerance here.“ —Valérie Plante

En ce 17 mai, Journée mondiale contre l'homophobie, la transphobie et la biphobie, j'envoie tout mon soutien à la communauté LGBTQIA2+. Célébrons ensemble la diversité sexuelle et de genre, qui enrichit notre société🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍⚧️. Pas de place pour l'intolérance chez-nous. #polmtl pic.twitter.com/7ePufzv4Kk — Valérie Plante (@Val_Plante) May 17, 2021

Here’s the message from Quebec Premier François Legault:

“On this International Day Against Homophobia and Transphobia, let’s celebrate diversity and continue to stick together to make our society even more open and colourful!“ —Quebec Premier François Legault

En cette Journée internationale contre l’homophobie et la transphobie, célébrons la diversité et continuons de se serrer les coudes pour rendre notre société encore plus ouverte et colorée! 🌈 pic.twitter.com/ehmtgZ8Jyv — François Legault (@francoislegault) May 17, 2021

For the latest news updates, please visit the News section.