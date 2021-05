Both in-person and online events will take place over the course of two weekends in October.

C2 Montreal will return this fall for both in-person and online events. The conference will take place over the course of two weekends in the fall, October 19-21 and 26-28.

“Last year, despite the pandemic, C2 organized a major online event to connect its community.,” explained President and CEO Jacques-André Dupont. “For 2021, which remains a transition year as we re-emerge from confinement, we decided to bring back our extremely successful online event and add an in-person component. We’ll be able to convene our global audience and connect them to our local participants and partners, who have been so supportive of C2 over the last year. We can’t thank them enough.”

With the world starting anew in many respects, this year’s C2 theme is “Re.” The conference will hypothesize ways that we can “(Re)convene, (Re)connect, (Re)engage, (Re)imagine and (Re)new.”

“Re” is the theme at this year’s C2 Montreal conference.

To celebrate their 10th anniversary, C2 will hold online events with a focus on young entrepreneurs. As for in-person events, the conference is monitoring public health measures to ensure the best and safest experience possible.

To learn more about C2 2021, head over to their website.

For the latest news updates, please visit the News section.