The province is getting closer to the milestone that may be required for deconfinement.

By tomorrow, Quebec hopes to have 75% of adults vaccinated/booked for vaccine

Quebec Health Minister Christian Dubé has just announced that the province is only 85,000 vaccine appointments away from having 75% of the adult population vaccinated, or having already made their vaccine appointment.

Dubé made the announcement via Twitter, where he also encouraged Quebecers to make their appointments by noon tomorrow, so the 75% milestone can be official during the day.

“One step closer towards our goal of June 24.” —Christian Dubé, Quebec Health Minister

The deconfinement plan for Quebec will be announced in a press conference at 5 p.m. on Tuesday.

Il reste 85K rdv à prendre pour atteindre 75% des Québécois adultes qui ont reçu une première dose ou pris rdv.



Je lance un défi aux Québécois: prenez rdv d’ici demain midi pour qu’on puisse atteindre ce % dans la journée demain.



Currently, Quebec has vaccinated 47.8% of its population, higher than any other province in Canada. 57.4% of the adult population in Quebec has been vaccinated, second only to Saskatchewan, at 58.1%.

To make a vaccination appointment in Quebec, please click here. All the information about vaccinations in Montreal can be found here. For more on COVID-19 in Quebec, please visit the Santé Québec website.

