It has been announced that the Facebook Oversight Board has upheld the ban on Donald Trump on the platform. The board says the ban, which applies to both Facebook and Instagram, is justified by posts Trump wrote that incited the mob at the Capitol Hill riots on Jan. 6.

The thread below outlines the decision rendered by the Facebook Oversight Board:

The Board has upheld Facebook’s decision on January 7 to suspend then-President Trump from Facebook and Instagram. Trump’s posts during the Capitol riot severely violated Facebook’s rules and encouraged and legitimized violence. https://t.co/veRvWpeyCi — Oversight Board (@OversightBoard) May 5, 2021

Within 6 months of today, Facebook must review this matter and decide a new penalty that reflects its rules, the severity of the violation, and prospect of future harm. Facebook can either impose a time-limited suspension or account deletion. — Oversight Board (@OversightBoard) May 5, 2021

We call on Facebook to ensure that if a head of state or high government official repeatedly posts messages that pose a risk of harm under international human rights norms, the company should either suspend the account for a set period or delete it. — Oversight Board (@OversightBoard) May 5, 2021

The ‘newsworthiness’ of a public figure’s remarks should never take priority over urgent action to prevent harm. Facebook must be far more transparent about how its newsworthiness policy works. — Oversight Board (@OversightBoard) May 5, 2021

Finally, we urged Facebook to conduct a review into its contribution to the narrative of electoral fraud and political tensions that led to the events of January 6. This should look at Facebook’s design and policy choices that may allow its platform to be abused. — Oversight Board (@OversightBoard) May 5, 2021

