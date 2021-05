The Happier Than Ever World Tour stops at the Bell Centre in February.

Billie Eilish is hitting the road. The Happier Than Ever, The World Tour will see the singer touring North America and Europe. Eilish will be performing in Montreal at the Bell Centre on February 15, 2022. Tickets go on sale at noon next Friday, May 28.

Eilish last performed in Quebec in 2019. She played Place Bell, with rapper Denzel Curry as her opening act. As of now, no opener has been announced for “Happier Than Ever, The World Tour.”

Since her last time here, Billie Eilish has won seven Grammy Awards. At the 2020 ceremony, she swept the four major categories. This was the first time such a feat was achieved since 1981, with Christopher Cross. She also became the youngest person to do this, accomplishing the milestone at the age of 18.

Eilish’s second studio album, Happier Than Ever, will be out on July 30 via Darkroom/Interscope Records. The album has been #1 on Apple Music’s pre-add chart for three weeks straight. It will feature singles such as “Therefore I Am,” “My Future,” and the recently-released “Your Power”:

