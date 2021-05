Over 40 charter reforms affect English CEGEPs, small businesses, federal companies and immigration, and include the creation of a French language ministry.

Quebec French Language Minister Simon Jolin-Barrette has just tabled the long-awaited reforms to the French language charter, Bill 101, in the National Assembly: Bill 96, An Act Respecting French, the Official and Common Language of Quebec.

Among the over 40 measures included are the creation of the French language Ministry, mandatory “francisation” of small businesses (with over 25 employees) as well as federal companies, which will be required to operate in French, including within internal communications. These businesses will have to offer services, products and documentation in French, and the ministry could suspend or revoke a permit in the event of non-compliance with the law.

There will also be quotas on the number of available spots in English CEGEPs — they will be limited to 2019 levels with a maximum increase of 8.7%. In addition, English-language institutions will have to prioritize access to anglophones, and no additional funding will be provided if francophone enrolment exceeds the limit.

Bill 96 also calls for the clear predominance of French in signage and advertising and granting Bill 101 an overriding status over other laws. The CAQ wants to introduce a new complaints process against businesses unable to serve clients in French.

The bill also aims to ensure the francisation and integration of new immigrants.

More information will be provided in a 11:15 a.m. press conference today, with Jolin-Barrette and Premier François Legault.

On annonce, aujourd’hui, le dépôt du projet de loi 96 Loi sur la langue officielle et commune du Québec, le français.



François Legault and Simon Jolin-Barrette to speak about Bill 96, An Act Respecting French, the Official and Common Language of Quebec

