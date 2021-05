Sources close to the government have revealed details of tomorrow’s announcement.

Ahead of tomorrow’s long-awaited announcement about Bill 101 reforms, Cult MTL has learned some details about impending changes to the language charter from sources close to the government.

Quebec Premier François Legault and French Language Minister Simon Jolin-Barrette are expected to announce that there will be quotas on the number of available spots in English CEGEPs and that small businesses (with under 49 employees) as well as federal companies will be required to operate in French, including within internal communications.

Legault said in a press conference last month that he will not hesitate to use the notwithstanding clause to implement Bill 101 reforms without regard for potential infringement on rights and freedoms. He has done just that in the past, notably with Bill 21.

Yesterday Legault tweeted about the language charter announcement coming up on Thursday, sharing a photo from a ministers’ meeting:

“Preparatory meeting with Simon Jolin-Barrette ahead of of an important announcement this Thursday from the Government of Quebec.… but I’m not telling you which one!” —François Legault

Rencontre préparatoire avec @SJB_CAQ en vue d’une annonce importante ce jeudi du gouvernement du Québec.… mais je ne vous dis pas laquelle! 😉 pic.twitter.com/CjAU4KbqI6 — François Legault (@francoislegault) May 11, 2021 Bill 101 reform: Quotas for English CEGEPs, small businesses must operate in French

For the latest news updates, please visit the News section.