A new park north of the Place des Festivals has just been announced in Montreal, as part of the International Landscape Art Competition. The park will be built on “terrain no 066,” which occupies the space between de Maisonneuve and President-Kennedy, between Bleury and Jeanne-Mance. The project aims to turn that section into an urban forest in the heart of the Quartier des Spectacles.

Mayor Valérie Plante made the announcement earlier today, congratulating the winners of the competition, Mario Nájera, Raquel Peñalosa, Diana Elizalde and landscape architecture and urban design firm WAA Montreal.

“Mario Nájera, Raquel Peñalosa, Diana Elizalde and WAA Montreal have won the International Landscape Architecture Competition. Their project will allow the development of a brand new park, north of the Place des Festivals, and turn it into an urban forest in the heart of the Quartier des Spectacles. —Valérie Plante, Mayor of Montreal

The budget for the development of the park is set at $8.5-million, and its inauguration is scheduled for 2024.

Mario Nájera, Raquel Peñalosa, Diana Elizalde et WAA Montréal remportent le concours international d'architecture de paysage. Leur projet permettra d'aménager un tout nouveau parc, au nord de la place des Festivals, et d'en faire une forêt urbaine au cœur du @QDS_MTL! #polmtl pic.twitter.com/VXlnR4LTwM — Valérie Plante (@Val_Plante) May 12, 2021

