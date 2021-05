A resource for families seeking mediation to deal with the police.

A tip line aims to help families of missing and murdered Indigenous women

The families of missing or murdered Indigenous women, girls, trans and Two-Spirit people have a new tool to help them through the process of launching an investigation. The Iskweu Project, an initiative by the Native Women’s Shelter of Montreal, launched a toll-free number yesterday — 1-855-547-5938 — that will function as a tip line as well as a resource for families seeking mediation to deal with the police.

“We seek to reduce barriers in accessing support and receiving an adequate response from institutions that have historically discriminated against Indigenous peoples.“ —Jessica Quijano

Ads for this new service are being placed on billboards and in bus shelters around the city.

For more about the Iskweu Project, please visit the Native Women’s Shelter of Montreal website.

