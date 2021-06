35% of people working from home claim they would look for another job if they were forced to return to the office.

A new study by Leger Marketing has examined the willingness of Canadians to go back to their workplace after having been working from home during pandemic. Among Canadians who’ve been working from home, the majority, 78%, would like to continue working from home on at least a semi-regular basis, with just 20% stating that they would like to stop working from home and go back to their workplace entirely (pre-pandemic schedule).

78% of Canadians don’t want to stop working from home

The study also found that 35% of Canadians who worked from home during the pandemic would start looking for another job if their superiors ordered them to return to the office.

For the full list of results and methodology, please visit the Leger Marketing website.

