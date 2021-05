More per capita than any other province.

4 million vaccines have now been administered in Quebec

Quebec has now reached a new vaccination milestone: over 4,000,000 total COVID-19 vaccines have been administered across the province since the campaign began.

In all, the province has administered 3,804,396 first doses and 210,447 second doses, which represents the highest number of doses per capita than any other province in Canada. 93,000 vaccines were administered yesterday.

Currently, Quebec has vaccinated 53.3% of its eligible population (16+), which corresponds to 44.4% of its total population. Nationally, Canada has vaccinated 50.1% of its eligible population (16+), which corresponds to 41.6% of its total population.

Tomorrow (probably later today), vaccinations will be open to the 18 to 24 demographic in Quebec, and Health Minister Christian Dubé is hoping that a surge in the young adult population getting vaccinated will allow the province to reach the population target of 75%.

Plus de 4 M de doses ont été administrées jusqu’à maintenant et 93K hier seulement.



Demain, ce sera au tour des 18 ans+ de prendre rdv. Je compte sur tous les Québécois qui peuvent se faire vacciner pour prendre rdv afin qu’on continue d’augmenter notre couverture vaccinale. https://t.co/GHTWihQHU6 pic.twitter.com/nnMQQswLIc — Christian Dubé (@cdube_sante) May 13, 2021 4 million vaccines have now been administered in Quebec

Earlier today, public health also announced that Quebec would be suspending first doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine across the province.

To make a vaccination appointment in Quebec, please click here. All the information about vaccinations in Montreal can be found here. For more on COVID-19 in Quebec, please visit the Santé Québec website.

