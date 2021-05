24-hour National Crisis Line now available to those affected by residential school system

Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations Carolyn Bennett announced earlier today that there is now a National Indian Residential School Crisis Line. Emotional and crisis referral services have been made available through this 24-hour phone line, which is dedicated to supporting former residential school students as well as all those who have been affected. To access the National Crisis Line, please call 1-866-925-4419.

A National Indian Residential School Crisis Line is available to provide support to former residential school students and those affected. You can access emotional and crisis referral services by calling the 24-Hour National Crisis Line at 1-866-925-4419. pic.twitter.com/gfCCcrYkLi — Carolyn Bennett (@Carolyn_Bennett) May 30, 2021 A 24-hour National Crisis Line is available to those affected by residential school system

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced today that the Peace Tower flag and flags on all federal buildings will be flown at half-mast to honour the 215 children found buried at the former Kamloops residential school, and their families.

To honour the 215 children whose lives were taken at the former Kamloops residential school and all Indigenous children who never made it home, the survivors, and their families, I have asked that the Peace Tower flag and flags on all federal buildings be flown at half-mast. — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) May 30, 2021

