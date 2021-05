Venues can apply from May 25 to June 2 to receive financial aid via Jägermeister Canada and the Canadian Live Music Association.

Unlike restaurants and other businesses that have been able to pivot and avoid complete closure over the past year, live music venues in Canada have been struggling to pay bills and tentatively prepare to reopen. Over 114,000 arts, entertainment and recreation workers lost their jobs in 2020 as the industry — which normally contributes $3-billion per year to the Canadian GDP — saw a 92% drop in revenue. Over 85 venues have closed permanently.

As part of a campaign called #ForTheLoveOfLive, Jägermeister Canada has partnered with the Canadian Live Music Association to offer some financial relief to live music venues across the country with a $100,000 relief fund.

“Music gets people out of their seats, but the pandemic has brought the industry to its knees. Let’s keep live music going so it can bring us all together again.” —Jägermeister Canada senior brand manager John Kelly

From May 25 to June 2, venue owners or operators can apply to be part of a lottery, 100 of which will be chosen via a lottery system to receive some much-needed financial assistance ($1,000 each). Applicants must satisfy at least three of the below criteria:

Has a fixed stage or stage area.

Has a sound booth or desk with a soundboard.

Has an artist dressing room.

Has a window, booth or established point where tickets or cover charges are collected.

Has audio equipment.

Compensates artists for performances (through a percentage of bar sales or door cover, or as agreed via a formal or informal contract), and are not charged for the use of the stage or equipment.

Pays regular venue staff or contract workers to fulfill a minimum of two of the roles listed below (note that one person may fulfill more than one role): venue booker, event promoter, audio technician, stage manager, door person/venue security.

“It’s partnerships like these that give our industry hope — and remind us that we are, indeed, all in this together. I hope it inspires others who benefit from live music activity to help.” —Canadian Live Music Association President and CEO Erin Benjamin

To apply for the independent live music venue relief fund, please visit the Jägermeister Canada website.

