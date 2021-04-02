What’s new on Netflix, Prime, Crave, Disney Plus, CBC Gem and Criterion

Idris Elba in Concrete Cowboy, hit Hulu horror movie Run, De Niro comedy The War With Grandpa and more!

A weekly round-up of the new movies and TV series on Netflix, Crave, Amazon Prime Video, Disney Plus, CBC Gem and Criterion Channel

New on Netflix

Run (new on Netflix)

Sarah Paulson stars in Run, a horror thriller that was Hulu’s most popular movie when it premiered on that platform in the States late last year. Distributed by Netflix in Canada, the film centres around a homeschooled, wheelchair-using teenager (Kiera Allen) who suspects her mother (Paulson) may be hiding things from her. It premieres today alongside Concrete Cowboy, a drama from director Ricky Staub that focuses on the subculture of African-American horse riders in Philadelphia. Stranger Things’ Caleb McLaughlin stars as a teen who discovers the subculture when he’s sent to live with his estranged father (Idris Elba).

On April 7, Netflix releases Dolly Parton: A MusiCares Tribute, a concert film recorded in early 2019 in which a variety of artists (including Leon Bridges, Miley Cyrus and Katy Perry) pay homage to Parton. Other highlights this week include the madam biopic Madame Claude (April 2) starring Karole Rocher, the miniseries The Serpent starring Tahar Rahim as serial killer Charles Sobhraj (both out today) and a smattering of new-old movie releases including Dragon: The Bruce Lee Story, the Ray Charles biopic Ray, Judd Apatow’s This Is 40 and Fried Green Tomatoes (all of which are also out on April 7).

New on Amazon Prime Video

The War With Grandpa

Not too much to report on the Prime front; the big release this week is the surprise box office hit The War With Grandpa (April 2), which remained in theatres for much of the pandemic. Robert De Niro stars as the titular grandpa in a comedy that sees him squaring off with his grandson for control of their mutual bedroom. Also hitting Amazon this week is season 2 of the CW sci-fi show Pandora (April 5) and the Malayalam horror film The Priest (April 7).

New on Crave

Stardust (new on Crave)

Only a couple of new movies over at Crave this week: Black Bear, a psychological thriller starring Aubrey Plaza and Christopher Abbott, as well as the David Bowie biopic Stardust starring Johnny Flynn and Marc Maron. Both are available as of today.

New on Disney Plus

The Big Year (new on Disney Plus)

Apart from the usual short-form animated series and National Geographic specials, Disney Plus has a bunch of vintage Star Wars content hitting its platform this week, including Clone Wars and the Ewoks TV movies from the ’80s. You can also catch the very boring bird-watching comedy The Big Year (which, despite starring Jack Black, Steve Martin and Owen Wilson, remains about as funny as a bird-watching comedy sounds) and the first two Night at the Smithsonian movies.

New on CBC Gem

Us (new on CBC Gem)

Hitting CBC Gem on April 4 is the U.K. dramedy Us, starring Tom Hollander and Saskia Reeves as a couple working through a potential separation during a holiday. You can also catch the urbanism-centric series The Life-Sized City, several shows from U.K. dog specialist Paul O’Grady and a documentary about Prince William’s philanthropic, ecological endeavours — all streaming as of today.

New on Criterion Channel

It appears that Criterion has changed their approach a little bit and made every new addition available as of the first of the month. This was already often the case, though curated collections and certain releases had separate dates in the past. In any case, you can check out their website for the full lineup this month. ■

