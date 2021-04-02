WATCH: Technicolor Dreamers return with a new EP and video

Montreal rock band Technicolor Dreamers are back with their first new musical offerings in two years. The band has released their second EP, Falling Down. The three-track project picks up exactly where 2019’s Aperitivo left off.

“Our EP is a completely self-financed passion project,” explains Technicolor Dreamers’ lead singer Al Sciola.

“[It is] a labour of love that includes three recordings with the help of Tom Shemer of the Damn Truth, as well as two homemade music videos to accompany the album. Over the past year, we’ve been writing songs, refining our sound and defining our online presence. This is our way of letting the music world know that we’re serious, and here for the long haul.”

Falling Down‘s release is accompanied by a music video for “Hot Stuff,” the EP’s opening track.

The early stages of the pandemic made it difficult for the Technicolor Dreamers to remain afloat but Falling Down is a return to form that makes it seem as if they never left. The project at once breathes exciting new life into rock music, while never forgetting the genre’s rich history.

