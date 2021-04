This week Montreal R&B singer Magi Merlin released a new music video for the track “Mock Meat” from her EP Drug Music, which was released in late March.

“I wrote ‘Mock Meat’ after removing myself from a toxic and unhealthy friendship. I wanted to protect myself while at the same time making sure to be introspective and self-critical. I found it easiest to do this through songwriting. ‘Mock Meat’ and my entire EP Drug Music is essentially my attempt at developing into a more badass person. My music documents my personal growth, my journey to bad-assery.”

The video’s director Laurent Malo “was inspired by the eeriness and sensuality that emanated from the track. We wanted to show Magi’s badass, powerful side while juxtaposing it with vulnerability.”

Watch the video here:

“Mock Meat” by Magi Merlin

