“You might not want to lose your power, but having it’s so strange.”

WATCH: Billie Eilish in a self-directed video for her new single “Your Power”

Today Billie Eilish released a new video for her new single “Your Power,” the third track from her forthcoming 16-track album Happier Than Ever, which is being released on July 30.

The video, directed by Eilish herself, features the 19-year-old U.S. pop star singing the melancholy tune while being slowly strangled by a snake in a canyon setting.

“Your Power” video by Billie Eilish

