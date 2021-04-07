Sugar Sammy UQAM
Sugar Sammy shares UQAM roast in light of absurd explicit-photo lawsuit

by CultMTL

The university sued a student for $125K for posting a partly naked photo featuring the UQAM logo.

Today Sugar Sammy shared footage of a joke he’s been making since 2011 about the level of education provided by UQAM. This follows a recent scandal involving UQAM, wherein the university sued visual arts student Hélène Boudreau for $125,000 for posting partly-naked photos of herself wearing graduation garb and holding a UQAM diploma.

“I have been making this gag since 2011 and I still have not received a formal notice from UQAM. Maybe because I wasn’t naked?”

—Sugar Sammy
It was reported this afternoon that UQAM and Boudreau have made an out-of-court settlement. The university is waiving its claim for damages in exchange for Boudreau agreeing to no longer post such photos on social media.

