The university sued a student for $125K for posting a partly naked photo featuring the UQAM logo.

Today Sugar Sammy shared footage of a joke he’s been making since 2011 about the level of education provided by UQAM. This follows a recent scandal involving UQAM, wherein the university sued visual arts student Hélène Boudreau for $125,000 for posting partly-naked photos of herself wearing graduation garb and holding a UQAM diploma.

“I have been making this gag since 2011 and I still have not received a formal notice from UQAM. Maybe because I wasn’t naked?” —Sugar Sammy

Je fais ce gag depuis 2011 et je n’ai toujours pas reçu de mise en demeure de l’UQAM. Peut-être parce que je n’étais pas nu ? #UQAM #NUQAM pic.twitter.com/x2tvKMZ8aJ — Sugar Sammy (@sugarsammy) April 7, 2021 Sugar Sammy shares UQAM roast in light of absurd explicit-photo lawsuit

It was reported this afternoon that UQAM and Boudreau have made an out-of-court settlement. The university is waiving its claim for damages in exchange for Boudreau agreeing to no longer post such photos on social media.

