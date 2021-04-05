VIDEO: “Eye to Eye,” a song about racial profiling by Cadence Weapon

“I wrote ‘Eye to Eye’ in response to the murders of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and D’Andre Campbell, the assault of Dafonte Miller and the Amy Cooper / Chris Cooper incident in Central Park.”

Ahead of his fifth album Parallel World, Cadence Weapon has released a second single, “Eye to Eye,” and a music video directed by Scott Pilgrim. The follow-up to “Senna” is a track about racial profiling, inspired by a number of tragic and unjust incidents that occurred in the U.S. and Canada last year.

“I wrote ‘Eye to Eye’ in response to the murders of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and D’Andre Campbell, the assault of Dafonte Miller by an off-duty police officer and his brother, and the Amy Cooper / Chris Cooper incident in Central Park. I was inspired by the writing of Desmond Cole as well as W. E. B. Du Bois’s concept of double consciousness — how I perceive myself and how I’m seen by others as a Black man and the conflict between those two perceptions.” —Cadence Weapon

The video was filmed in Montreal, where Cadence Weapon used to live — the Edmonton-born rapper/producer/poet/journalist is now based in Toronto. Watch the video here:

“Eye to Eye” by Cadence Weapon, directed by Scott Pilgrim

Parallel World will be released by eOne/Sony on April 30. Read more about the album in the Cadence Weapon interview featured in the April issue of Cult MTL.

