After Quebec public health confirmed earlier today that the AstraZeneca vaccine would be made available to the 45+ population, Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante has confirmed that she too will be making her vaccine appointment. Registration for the vaccine for the new age group (45 to 54) begins tomorrow morning, and there are also walk-in options (without appointment).

“Following an evaluation by the Immunization Committee, the minimum age to be vaccinated has been lowered to 45 years old starting tomorrow for AstraZeneca. If you are eligible, make an appointment now. Being 46 years old, I will make an appointment myself.”

For the list of vaccination sites offering the AstraZeneca vaccine, please visit the Santé Montreal website.

Appointments to receive the COVID-19 vaccine can be made here. For more on COVID-19 in Quebec, please visit the Santé Québec website.

