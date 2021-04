According to the latest vaccination statistics provided by public health, since vaccinations started in Quebec, the province has administered over 3 million COVID-19 vaccines — 3,103,978 to be exact. Of these, 3,018,120 are first doses and 85,858 are second doses.

It took Quebec 100 days to administer the first million vaccines. To administer the second million, it took the province just 20 days. And to reach 3 million vaccines, it took just 15 more days. (That is an increase in vaccine administration of 33% during those 15 days.)

La montée en puissance de la campagne de vaccination est réelle. 🚀



1 M doses 👉 100 jours

2 M doses 👉 120 jours (+20)

3 M doses 👉 135 jours (+15)



Le ministre @cdube_sante l’avait bien dit! https://t.co/G32svM8RAA — Marjaurie Côté-Boileau (@MarjaurieB) April 28, 2021 Vaccinations in Quebec continue to accelerate at a record pace

Quebec Health Minister Christian Dubé announced yesterday that within the next couple of weeks, the under-60 population will be allowed to make vaccination appointments. Starting today, the 50 to 59 demographic can make their vaccination appointments.

Nous franchissons aujourd’hui une étape important dans notre opération de vaccination : ouverture de la prise de rdv à la population générale.



Dès demain 8h, les personnes de 50-59 ans pourront prendre rendez-vous. Calendrier complet des ouvertures de prise de rendez-vous 👇 pic.twitter.com/ldsembTJ5A — Christian Dubé (@cdube_sante) April 29, 2021 Starting today, the 50 to 59 demographic in Quebec can make their vaccination appointments.

As long as vaccine supply holds up, the pace of vaccinations in the province will surely increase, and it looks like Quebec will hit its goal of having everyone in the province who wants the vaccine vaccinated with their first dose by June 24, Saint-Jean-Baptiste Day.

To make a vaccination appointment in Quebec, please click here. All the information about vaccinations in Montreal can be found here. For more on COVID-19 in Quebec, please visit the Santé Québec website.

For the latest news updates, please visit the News section.