Trudeau: “Hospitalizations are surging, ICU beds are filling up, variants are spreading”

“Even people who had convinced themselves they didn’t need to be concerned are getting sick.”

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has just spoken about the third wave of COVID-19 in Canada, specifically referencing recent surges in Ontario, Quebec and British Columbia. Trudeau will be speaking with Ontario Premier Doug Ford later today about the spike in cases in that province, as well as all the other premiers tomorrow about supporting Canadians through this phase of the pandemic. The Prime Minister also mentioned that public health restrictions in these and other provinces might be tightened further. (Quebec Premier François Legault is holding a 5 p.m. press conference today, a sign that more restrictions are coming to the province, though it remains unknown precisely what they will be.)

“This isn’t the news any of us wanted, but hospitalizations are surging, ICU beds are filling up, the variants are spreading and even people who had convinced themselves they didn’t need to be concerned are getting sick. Even if the sun is shining and the weather is getting warmer, COVID-19 isn’t done with us yet. That means we all have to hold tight a little longer.” –Justin Trudeau

For official info from the Government of Canada on COVID-19 (Coronavirus), please click here.

For the latest news updates, please visit our News section.