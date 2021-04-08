Li'l Andy string quartet
Music

TONIGHT: Watch Montreal country king Li’l Andy and an 11-piece band

by Lorraine Carpenter

The free online event is presented by Suoni per il Popolo as part of their Together We Rise concert series.

The Suoni per il Popolo music festival has redubbed itself as Suoni TV / Télé Suoni during this time when live in-person shows are still not really a thing. The festival has been presenting a series of concerts called Together We Rise, and tonight we’ll be treated to a set by Montreal country artist Li’l Andy, a mainstay of the Best Country/Folk category in the Best of MTL. The concert, shot inside la Sala Rossa in January, sees him backed by a string quartet and half a dozen other guest musicians. Opening the show is the local alt/psych quintet Childfire.

Suoni per il Popolo presents the Li’l Andy string quartet extravaganza, shot at la Sala Rossa

To tune in to this free online event, happening Thursday, April 8 at 8 p.m. ET, please click here. For more about Li’l Andy, please visit his website.

For more music coverage, please visit the Music section.

Posted in Music

by Lorraine Carpenter

Editor in chief, music editor
Lorraine Carpenter was born in Montreal and studied communications and journalism at Concordia. She co-founded Cult MTL in 2012 following 12 years at Montreal’s long-running, now defunct alt weekly the Mirror, where she worked in editorial as copy editor and music editor. She’s dedicated to supporting the cultural scene in Montreal.