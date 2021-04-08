TONIGHT: Watch Montreal country king Li’l Andy and an 11-piece band

The free online event is presented by Suoni per il Popolo as part of their Together We Rise concert series.

The Suoni per il Popolo music festival has redubbed itself as Suoni TV / Télé Suoni during this time when live in-person shows are still not really a thing. The festival has been presenting a series of concerts called Together We Rise, and tonight we’ll be treated to a set by Montreal country artist Li’l Andy, a mainstay of the Best Country/Folk category in the Best of MTL. The concert, shot inside la Sala Rossa in January, sees him backed by a string quartet and half a dozen other guest musicians. Opening the show is the local alt/psych quintet Childfire.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Li'l Andy (@thisislilandy) Suoni per il Popolo presents the Li’l Andy string quartet extravaganza, shot at la Sala Rossa

To tune in to this free online event, happening Thursday, April 8 at 8 p.m. ET, please click here. For more about Li’l Andy, please visit his website.

