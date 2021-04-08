TONIGHT: Watch Montreal country king Li’l Andy and an 11-piece band

The Suoni per il Popolo music festival has redubbed itself as Suoni TV / Télé Suoni during this time when live in-person shows are still not really a thing. The festival has been presenting a series of concerts called Together We Rise, and tonight we’ll be treated to a set by Montreal country artist Li’l Andy, a mainstay of the Best Country/Folk category in the Best of MTL. The concert, shot inside la Sala Rossa in January, sees him backed by a string quartet and half a dozen other guest musicians. Opening the show is the local alt/psych quintet Childfire.
To tune in to this free online event, happening Thursday, April 8 at 8 p.m. ET, please click here. For more about Li’l Andy, please visit his website.
