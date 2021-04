Seth Rogen was the first person to introduce the actor to online adult entertainment.

Internet porn — can’t live with it, can’t live without it. According to Seth Rogen, Mission Impossible star Tom Cruise achieved the impossible yet again, when he revealed to the comedian that he was unaware that porn on the web existed.

“I told Tom Cruise that internet pornography was a thing that existed, which he did not know!” revealed Rogen in a 2018 interview on Late Night With Seth Meyers. The information was disclosed during a meeting between the two and producer Judd Apatow, circa 2007.

Seth Rogen explaining how he introduced Tom Cruise to internet porn

Rogen elaborated, “I think it just came up organically. Like, ‘Oh, my friends were looking at internet porn.’ And he was like ‘Woah, woah, what?'”

“I 100% believe that he had no idea that there was pornography on the world wide web, which is the first thing that I knew about the world wide web, that there’s pornography on there!”

This idea seems especially absurd considering that Tom Cruise starred in a commercial for his very own sex hotline. It was directed by Paul Thomas Anderson when the two were filming Magnolia:

The actor starred in an informercial for his very own sex hotline

Luckily, Rogen’s revelation did not have any career impact on Cruise’s innocent mind. There has never been a large gap in his career, no time put aside to dedicate himself to years of missed viewing.

Later this year, Tom Cruise will star in Top Gun: Maverick. Montreal-based company MPC Film provided post-production assistance on the film.

For more film coverage, please visit the Film & TV section.