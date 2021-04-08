Soccer star Zlatan Ibrahimovic is set to make his acting debut

Zlatan Ibrahimovic is one of the most revered players in the current scope of soccer. His rich player history has taken his talents around the world, playing everywhere from Juventus to Manchester United. Now, the famous striker is preparing to test out some new talents.

Star striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic was a highlight on a struggling L.A. Galaxy team

Zlatan Ibrahimovic has landed his very first movie role. The Swedish soccer star will play the role of Oneofus in Asterix & Obelix: The Middle Kingdom. This latest instalment in the beloved French children’s franchise, based on the popular comics, is the fifth live action film in the series.

Ibrahimovic, who’s currently with AC Milan, will be acting in good company. Among his co-stars are Marion Cotillard (Inception, The Dark Knight Rises) and Vincent Cassel (La Haine, Jason Bourne).

Earlier this year, Ibrahimovic came under controversy for voicing his disdain for LeBron James’s political outspokenness.

“I like [LeBron] a lot. He’s phenomenal, what he’s doing, but I don’t like when people with a status speak about politics. Do what you’re good at doing,” he said in an interview with Discovery+.

James refuted such an idea, promising that he will “never shut up about things that are wrong. I preach about my people and I preach about equality, social justice, racism, voter suppression, things that go on in our community.”

