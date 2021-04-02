SATURDAY: A Montreal march against domestic violence

“Because of the energy this amazing woman carried, it is only fitting to give her a proper tribute.”

A Montreal march against domestic violence has been planned to take place in memory of Rebekah Love Harry, one of eight women who fell victim to femicide in Quebec over the past eight weeks. Participants will gather at Cabot Square on Saturday, April 3 at 4:30 p.m., and a service and candlelight vigil will be held at the end of the march at Dorchester Square at 6 p.m.

“On March 23rd, 2021 a living angel was tragically taken away due to unacceptable circumstances of domestic violence. Because of the energy this amazing woman carried, it is only fitting to give her a proper tribute.“

For more about the event and about Rebekah Love Harry, please visit the event page.

