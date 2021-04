“A 10-track disco odyssey that would be an excellent soundtrack for summer get-togethers this year — if we get to have any, that is.”

SG Lewis, Times (PMR / EMI)

Samuel George Lewis has finally dropped his debut full-length after a string of buzz-worthy, highly danceable singles since 2015. Between sun-kissed bangers like album opener “Time” (featuring Rhye), and the disco/house hybrid of “One More” — with guitar work from Nile Rodgers himself — this is a 10-track disco odyssey taking cues from both past and future dance tropes. While it would’ve been nice if singles like “Impact” and “Chemicals” weren’t out well before the album’s release, the moody seven-minute epic “All We Have” and the slowed-down ’80s yacht rock vibes of “Heartbreak on the Dancefloor” are examples of solid tracks he’s saved for the big reveal. Ultimately, it’s the sound of the 26-year-old British producer making an album that would be an excellent soundtrack for summer get-togethers this year — if we get to have any, that is. 8.5/10

“Time” feat. Rhye from Times by SG Lewis

For more about SG Lewis, please visit his website.

For more music coverage, please visit the Music section.