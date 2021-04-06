REVIEW: Planet Giza, Don’t Throw Rocks at the Moon

“At once a call-back to the sparse and hard-hitting sounds of the early 2000s and unapologetically funky as well.”

Planet Giza, Don’t Throw Rocks at the Moon (Independent)

Montreal trio Planet Giza return with their first project in nearly two years. The project is a demonstration of the group’s distinct duality. It is at once a call-back to the sparse and hard-hitting sounds of the early 2000s à la Clipse and the Neptunes and unapologetically funky as well. Despite its 14-minute runtime, Don’t Throw Rocks at the Moon feels like a fully fleshed out body of work. Planet Giza are widely regarded as some of the most talented producers from the city but Tony Stone and company are equally talented as centre stage artists. 8.5/10

“When the Moving Stops,” from Don’t Throw Rocks at the Moon

