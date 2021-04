The clinic is open to the shelter’s clientele and volunteers on Wednesday.

Resilience Montreal will be vaccinating homeless Montrealers this week

Montreal day shelter Resilience Montreal is holding a vaccination clinic this week for its clientele — primarily the homeless who frequent Cabot Square downtown, many of whom are Indigenous — and its volunteers. In some cases these will be second doses, as Resilience held its first vaccination clinic in January.

The clinic is opening on Wednesday, April 28 (9 a.m. to 2 p.m.) at the Pentecostal Church at 1235 Lambert-Closse.

For more about Resilience Montreal, please visit their website.

