Since the AstraZeneca vaccination campaign for the 55+ age group began last Thursday, 120,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered, according to Quebec Health Minister Christian Dubé.

On Tuesday alone, a record 23,600 people received the COVISHIELD shot. Appointments to get the AstraZeneca vaccine are still available through ClicSanté.

Confirmé: l’opération #AstraZeneca est un succès!



Depuis jeudi dernier:

👉120K AZ administrés

👉40K rdv AZ pris

Ça ne s’essouffle pas 👉23.6K AZ hier. Un record!



Il reste de la disponibilité en rdv et sans rdv partout au Qc, notamment à Mtl. On continue.https://t.co/lhEliUV9mq — Christian Dubé (@cdube_sante) April 14, 2021 Record number of AstraZeneca vaccines administered in Quebec

While there has been some concern about a rare blood-clot side effect in people who’ve had the vaccine, including one case in Quebec, Health Canada has deemed the vaccine to be safe. Chances of experiencing the side effect are 1 in 250,000, whereas a woman taking the birth control pill has a 1 in 1,600 chance of a blood-clot side effect.

For the latest news updates, please visit the News section.